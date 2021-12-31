Music composer Ankit Tiwari has gained a new perspective towards live concerts in the post-pandemic era. He opines that the energy and vibe of a live audience is completely on a different plane, something that a musician on stage feeds from.

Advertisement

The musician is thrilled to be performing at all, especially on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

Ankit Tiwari, who will be performing in the Maldivian capital of Male on New Year’s Eve, says, “I am so excited for my show in Male. I had agreed to do it long ago. After spending a year locked in at home, in the pandemic, concerts have a new meaning for us musicians and performers. The energy of a live audience is unmatchable.”

Ankit Tiwari added, “It will be twice as much fun. I have heard about the protests in the city. But that’s the beauty of music. It heals people. Ideologically, one could be in different places but music has the power to unite people and make them come together.”

“I am already getting fan mails where they are telling me how excited they are for the show. It will be a grand show indeed because we’ve all had a rough few years. It’s absolutely necessary that 2022 begins on a great note,” Ankit Tiwari concluded.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Daughter Vamika Cheer For Daddy Virat Kohli After Winning The India Vs Shri Lanka Match & His Sweet Response Through Gesture Will Melt Your Hearts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube