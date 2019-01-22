Anil Kapoor On PM Modi: “Some Meetings Are Destined To Happen”

Actor Anil Kapoor says his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was destined to happen and that it was an inspiration to meet someone who has been working really hard for the nation.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal on Monday, Anil spoke about his meeting with Modi last week.

He said: “It was absolutely wonderful meeting Modi ji. I wanted to meet him for the last couple of years. But it never happened. I think some meetings are destined. It was my privilege and honour to meet him.

“He is a very inspirational figure and I do not think I have seen an individual who is working so hard for the nation.”

Asked if he thinks Modi should again be the Prime Minister of India, the veteran actor replied: “Obviously that is for all of us to see what happens in the elections. But this is not a platform where we can discuss politics.”

