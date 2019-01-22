Meri Gully Mein Out! Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi Relive The Rap Of Divine & Naezy

After ruling the charts with Apna Time Aayega, the makers of Gully Boy are back with yet another rap – Mere Gully Mein. This is sung, yet again by Ranveer Singh and joining him are the forces on whose life the movie is based on – Divine and Naezy.

The song is an ‘original’ recreation Divine’s rap with the same title which was released 3 years ago. It’s heavily inspired by the original and Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi nail the avatars of Divine, Naezy. It explores the narrow lanes (Gully) of Mumbai describing what all happens in them.

Check out the video here:

Sharing his experience of working with the film’s cast and crew, Ranveer said: “Working with Zoya (Akhtar) was an amazing experience. She is really more than a director to me. She is my friend and confidante. She is so special to me in my life as a person more than a director.

Zoya has earlier directed more urban milieu set films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadkne Do. Gully Boy also features Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It is inspired by the life of Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh), underground rappers from Mumbai. Releasing on February 14, it is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!