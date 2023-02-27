The talented actress Ananya Panday recently completed filming for her upcoming untitled thriller movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

The young actress took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers. She posted a picture and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

Ananya Panday said, “And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film – I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it”

The untitled thriller is currently in post-production, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on the film’s release date and title. With an impressive cast and crew, the movie is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ananya Panday is making rumours for apparently dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Reportedly, Ananya and Aditya are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

