Ananya Panday Benefits Most From Student Of The Year 2!

Slowly but steadily, Student of the Year 2 has reached a stage where it is eventually going past the lifetime of Student of the Year (70 crores). The film has collected 68.91 crores so far and should comfortably cross 70 crores over the weekend. While Tiger Shroff has of course seen bigger successes, for newbie Ananya Panday it has turned out to be a favourable debut. Reason being that as the new kid on the block, she has benefitted most from the film with favourable reviews as well as audience appreciation coming her way.

“Ananya has not only won hearts with her debut but has surely, emerged as the most promising ‘Student Of The Year’. She has Pati Patni aur Woh coming up next and is sure to emerge as a top leading lady of time to come,” says a trade insider.

With the vibrant element that Ananya possesses along with the quirk and magnetic appeal, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite for the leading brands that want her as the ambassador.

Says a brand manager, “Ananya has a wide following from all segments of the population and is an influencer for the youth already. With multiple brands in her kitty and a strong debut, Ananya should go places. This is the reason why she is also quickly making mark amongst filmmakers, actors and audiences due to her strong fashion sense and can be regularly spotted wearing dresses that accentuate her distinct style.”

With Student of the Year 2, Ananya has already received heartfelt wishes from renowned names of the industry. While she has begun well in the industry, with her next set of films, there would be added expectations from audiences as well as industry at large. The common belief amongst one and all is, ‘this girl is here to stay’. Now it’s up to her performance to make this proclamation come true.

