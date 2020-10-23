Amyra Dastur's Picture From Road-Trip Will Make You Pack Your Bags Right Away!

Amyra Dastur on Wednesday shared a still from her road trip in Surat on her verified Instagram account.

In the photo, the actress is seen leaning out of a car and looking at the blue sky, stretching her right hand in the air.

“Under blue skies,

Mountains by my side,

The wind in my hair,

And the earth beneath me,

I am one with the universe,

My spirit is free.

#roadtrip #blessed #ontheroadagain #travel #travelphotography #wildheart #freespirit #sunshinetherapy #livefree,” captioned the actress.

Amyra’s fans expressed appreciation with comments like “photo of the day”, “what a pretty picture”, “view to die for” and “this screams of freedom”.

On the work front, Amyra will next be seen in the Tamil film “Bagheera” alongside Prabhu Deva. She will also feature in the web series “Dongri To Dubai” and “Tandav”.

Meanwhile recently, Amyra Dastur has reacted to the brutal incident of alleged gangrape and murder of a woman that has occurred in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, questioning the role of the police in providing protection to women. The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Saturday to voice her concern.

“So it takes a woman’s death to register a case? What is happening to India?! Why can’t the POLICE protect us? Why is RAPE becoming a consistent crime? Why are the number of Rapes increasing?! Why aren’t men more afraid of brutality and abuse towards women? WHY?!” Amyra tweeted on Saturday.

