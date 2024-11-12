For the past few months, social media has been rife with rumors about Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Speculations suggest that the actors’ closeness led to Abhishek’s separation from Aishwarya Rai. Amid the reports, a handwritten note sent by Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat Kaur has gone viral online. Big B sent the letter to the actress two years ago, appreciating her performance in Dasvi, where she worked opposite Abhishek.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Appreciation Letter for Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat had posted a picture of the letter herself on social media in 2022, following the release of Dasvi. In the note, Mr. Bachchan praised her for her exceptional acting in the movie. “We have hardly any interactions or meetings,” the megastar wrote.

“The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF – for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations,” he added. Nimrat responded to the letter by thanking Big B on her Instagram post.

“18 years ago, when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film – all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own,” Nimrat penned.

While the post was shared in April 2022, it is gaining traction on social media following the dating rumors between Abhishek and Nimrat. Since the last year, there have been reports of troubles in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marriage, as the latter has rarely been seen with her in-laws.

The divorce rumors were further fueled when it was alleged that Abhishek had an affair with Nimrat while working with her on Dasvi despite being married to Aishwarya. Neither the Bachchans nor Nimrat has commented on the reports as of now.

Dasvi was released on Netflix in April 2022. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film tells the story of a corrupt politician who goes to prison and realizes the value of education. The social comedy also stars Yami Gautam, Abhishek, and Nimrat.

