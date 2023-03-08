Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the ‘Project K’ shoot, has shared that he has put all his work commitments on a temporary halt in light of the recovery.

The senior actor took to his Twitter and blog on Tuesday to share an update on his health.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to his fans, who showered him with support and love after they came to know about his injury.

Amitabh Bachchan also said that ‘Holika’ was lit at Jalsa on March 6. An excerpt from his latest blog read, “First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers (sic).”

“I progress gradually; it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance (sic), ” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor also informed people about Holika celebrations that were performed on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI… it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today… and tomorrow… so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done… I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you… May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life… More later… But for now my gratitude as ever… (sic).”

