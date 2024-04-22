The Shahenshah Of Bollywood has an empire that he keeps expanding by adding luxuries and lands worth crores. The latest reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 20-acre land worth Rs. 10 Crore in Alibaug. These reports come soon after Suhana Khan was in the news for buying a luxury villa worth Rs 9.5 Crore in Alibaug itself. But are the reports true? Let’s find out!

Bollywood has always had its favorite spots. From luxury vacations to setting up houses in posh localities, buying properties has been a favorite investment of these celebrities. One of the premier spots for Bollywood investments near Mumbai is the coastal town of Alibaug. Virat Kohli, DeepVeer, Shah Rukh Khan, and Suhana Khan have all set up houses in Alibaug.

Big B is joining the list of these high-profile celebrities. According to reports in an entertainment portal, Amitabh Bachchan has bought land in Alibaug. Last week, The House of Abhinandan Lodh (HoABL) reportedly registered a deal to purchase land for Rs 10 crore. Big B has invested in a 20-acre plotted development within the A Alibaug project. Many celebrities and business people have made Alibaug their preferred destination for luxury and vacation homes.

Bachchan has previously purchased from this builder, though. Before the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January, Big B paid Rs 14.5 crore for 10,000 square feet of land in The Sarayu, a seven-star planned community by the Sarayu River, about fifteen minutes from the Shri Ram Temple.

Recently, Suhana Khan made the news for buying a luxury property worth Rs. 9.5 Crore in February. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. And will next be seen in Prabhas, Kamal Hasan & Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

