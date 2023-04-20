Karan Mehta has been garnering a lot of praise ever since his film ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’. The Anurag Kashyap directorial released on Netflix recently, has become a big hit with the film trending on the top of the charts.

Taking the road less travelled, Karan decided to take on a challenging role with his debut film and walked away with accolades by the audience, industry and critics alike. Many people after watching the movie felt that Karan’s character Yakub had a specific accent or rather a lisp while speaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shedding more light on getting specifically trained to get that lisp right, Karan had mentioned about the same in interview recently, “Yakub’s character was based in Himachal so during our Dalhousie schedule, Alaya and I had to adapt to the way the people there spoke and so during shoot we spent a lot of time with the locals to speak more like them. A lot of people also loved Yakub’s laugh which I picked up from my cousin’s best friend and it really worked out well in the movie.”

Ask him how difficult it was to keep one character different from the other? Karan adds, “To be honest we just trusted Anurag sir. The characters itself were so different from each other like their hairstyle, the way they walk, the way they talk, their culture, the dressing and even the body language. It was definitely a challenge but it didn’t feel like one.”

Apart from films, Karan is a bit of a sport enthusiast and has taken part in all sorts of sports for school competition such as cricket, football, table tennis, etc.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Called Pamela Chopra ‘A Surrogate Mother’ & Revealed How YRF Family Adopted Him, “I Have Grown Up With Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News