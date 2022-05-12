Reality show contestant and vlogger Vipin Sahu shot to fame after his paragliding video ‘Land kara de’ went viral in 2019. His reactions and lines became a viral sensation and meme material. Now the viral video has been recreated into a commercial with Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

The commercial is for a chocolate brand wherein Vipin recreates the famous video but with Alia as his instructor this time, who seems to have a solution for his nerves. He even shared the video on social media but some netizen seems to be unimpressed. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

In the commercial, Vipin Sahu is seen paragliding while shooting a video with a selfie stick. He also repeats the same lines (with some minor changes) said in his original video, which went viral back in 2019. Vipin said, “It’s foggy all around. I was crazy to come here.” It is then we see Alia Bhatt as the instructor for this ride.

Vipin then continues, “I don’t want a long ride. Bhai 500 zyada le le par land kara de,” at this point Alia takes out a Perk chocolate bar and hands it to him. He is then seen eating the chocolate nonchalantly. Vipin shared the video with a caption that read, “Who Said A meme Can’t achieve the heights? Who said A meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt.”

Vipin Sahu also thanked Alia Bhatt and Cadbury for the opportunity. “Thank you @cadburyperkindia for this wonderful opportunity. And I almost lived a dream life by shooting you @aliaabhatt. I get nervous in the first shot coz I even can’t imagine that one day we both will sit together and have a chit chat,” he wrote. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vipin Sahu (@vipinkumar__official)

While some appreciated the effort in recreating the viral video, some did not. A user wrote, “Looks like you landed at a good place,” while another wrote, “perfect replacement of Jagga Bhai.” A third user wrote, “Are nahi yaaar. Ye konsa duplicate dialogue mara. Pagal nahi yaar woh shabd hi mast lagta hai😍” A fourth user commented, “Pagl yeh madarchod nhi tha kya 😂😂.”

So what do you think about Vipin Sahu and Alia Bhatt recreating the viral video into a commercial? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence On Being Dragged Into Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar’s Tobacco Controversy: “A Lot Happens In The Film Industry, I Stay Away From It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube