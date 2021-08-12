Advertisement

Actor Ali Fazal believes that today the narratives of vulnerability have taken the spotlight and are thoroughly enjoyed by this generation of audience. He says the present generation resonates with films that portray real, flawed, vulnerable people on screen as it creates a human connection.

Ali said: “It is a great time to be producing art as there are no fine lines between various genres and today’s audience is finally accepting cinema that showcases the harsh realities of the contemporary world.”

For the actor, it’s essential to be a part of cinema that speaks to its audience and is not starkly black or white. His latest, “Forget Me Not”, one of the four stories in the anthology “Ray” encompassed the same sentiment.

“The present generation has inherited qualities of empathy and adaptability from its predecessors and at the same time are liberal, most diverse and connected. They resonate with films that portray real, flawed, vulnerable people on screen as it creates a human connection,” he said.

Ali added: “Cinema has become an indelible part of the collective consciousness of the present generation and stories, when presented with justice, creates engaging content on screen.”

