Bollywood actress Alaya F, who was recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, has flown to an undisclosed location where she will film for her part over a 45-day schedule.

The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where she was seen flying out for a film shoot outside the country.

Donning a simple yet stylish fashion ensemble, Alaya F was spotted wearing a black denim jacket, beige pants, and a crop top at the airport. Lately, the actress has been running a tight schedule, fulfilling film and brand commitments.

As per a source, Alaya has jetted off for a 45 days long film shoot. Taking to social media, Alaya F shared some pictures and videos from where she is stationed for the shoot.

Actress Alaya F previously celebrated 3 years of her debut film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The actress appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film.

Taking to social media, she shared a few throwback pictures as she wrote in the caption: “My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! A film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence and set up the most incredible foundation for the rest of my career.”

Alaya F further mentioned: “‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind and career every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude. #3YearsOfJawaaniJaaneman.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has films like ‘U-Turn’, and the Srikanth Bolla biopic, ‘Sri’ in the pipeline.

