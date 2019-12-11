Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Pre-Release Event Of Allu Arjun Starrer To Have Jr. NTR As Chief Guest?

The wait for the much-awaited teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo finally came to an end today. The makers finally unveiled the teaser of the mass entertainer this evening. The teaser in the span of fewer than two hours has already garnered 2.4 Lakh views with over 160K upvotes.

The numbers in terms of likes and views are only expected to grow with each passing hour following the film’s buzz all across.

The Stylish Star’s action drama is one of the most awaited releases for 2020 in Tollywood.

The latest news related to the Allu Arjun starrer is that the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are planning in to invite none other than Tollywood superstar Jr.NTR as the chief guest for the pre-release event of the film.

Fans are already going crazy following the speculations that are floating all around Social media sites. However, it’s too early to say anything regarding the same, as no official confirmation has yet been made by the makers. And there’s still some time left for the pre-release event.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has gorgeous Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead. The film also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma along with others in major roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. So far the songs and posters have been very much liked by the audience.

The Allu Arjun will hit big screens on 12th January 2020.

