Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli was on a breezy trip to Venice that turned a Nightmare in no time. According to reports, the actor who was in Venice for his work trip was left shocked when his car was vandalized in the foreign country and below is all you need to know about the same.

Himansh Kohli who is known for starring in music videos was in Venice to shoot one. The actor was on a shopping spree and having his time. When he came back to his car which kept his baggage was vandalized.

There are no specific details of the damage. According to the news report in Mid-day, Himash Kohli was only left with his wallet and mobile phone. Post the incident, Himansh approached the Indian embassy who helped him with the documentation to come back to India. The actor has not yet issued an official statement.

The actor was recently in news for his breakup with his former girlfriend singer Neha Kakkar. He also went on to express that he has no grudges with the singer.

On the work front, Himansh was last seen in Iteffaq alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. The actor shot to fame with his role in Yaariyan, a drama that revolved around a group of youngsters. During his relationship with Neha, both also featured in a music video together which was applauded and adored by their fans.

