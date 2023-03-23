Superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the bankable stars in Bollywood. He has appeared in several films and is well-known for performing dangerous stunts and avoiding having a body double. He is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland, and reportedly, the actor sustained injuries.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the much-awaited films directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha. South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has a special cameo appearance in the movie.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the cats of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai, India, before moving to Scotland. Akshay Kumar, who is shooting there, has injured himself, though thankfully, it’s not very serious as he continues to shoot.

The report quoted a source saying, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he performed when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now. Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups so there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

Earlier this month, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture on social media from the film set and wrote, “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on a real location. Guns – Tanks – Cars & live explosions with worlds one of the best technical and action crew #Scotland #BMCM.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar announced his forthcoming film- the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru. The film, which also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, will release on September 1 this year.

