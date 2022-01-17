Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is in Rajasthan on a family holiday in Ranthambore Tiger National Park in Sawai Madhopur district.

Kumar himself revealed this on his Instagram post and shared a video where his daughter is seen feeding cow and later hugging her father getting a little scared.

The Bollywood star on his post in Hindi said, “Mitti ki Khushboo, Gai ko Chara Dena Pedon ki Thandi Hawayen, Ek Alag hi Khushi Hai Apne Bachhon ko Yeh Sab Mehsoos Karwane Mein.” (The aroma of the soil, feeding the cow, the cool breeze… there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now just wish a tiger can be sighted in the forest tomorrow, then it will be icing on the cake!”

Kumar further said, “Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this.”

While he posted the video on Sunday midnight, sources said that Akshay Kumar will be staying here for next three days.

Akshay Kumar was previously in the makers of his next film with Emraan Hashmi, ‘Selfiee’ made the announcement of the film through a special teaser on Wednesday.

The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film ‘Driving License’, directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share the teaser, which starts off with him playing a bulbul tarang before it jumps into a celebratory mood replete with colours, song and dance featuring Emraan as well.

Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

‘Selfiee‘ will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’ director Raj Mehta. The film, which will soon go on floors, will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames’ debut in Hindi cinema production.

