Akshay Kumar On Visiting BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi: “They Are Creating History…”

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Pooja Entertainment’s mega action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ in Abu Dhabi for an intense action schedule. Akshay Kumar along with his Producer Vashu Bhagnani were invited by Shri Swami Brahmaviharidas ji and other board members to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir – a one of a kind marvel under-construction in Abu Dhabi.

The actor and the delegation were led into the ‘Rivers of Harmony’ exhibition, which offers a which offers them a beautiful glimpse into the beginning of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was visualized through a prayer for harmony and peace by his Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997. Akshay, Vashu Bhagnani, Jiten Doshi took part in a prayer ceremony and placed a brick in the construction of the temple.

Akshay Kumar was left amazed after witnessing such unique intricate carvings beneath each of the seven spires housing different deities.

Akshay Kumar on visiting this holy site said, “They are creating history… What they are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… ‘Love can move mountains’ is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams.”

