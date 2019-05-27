Akshay Kumar Meets Asha Bhosle; Bonds Over Chai Pe Charcha! SEE PIC

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some “chai pe charcha” with her.

Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile.

“It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening,” the “Kesari” actor wrote on social media.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in “Good News“, “Housefull 4” and “Sooryavanshi“.

