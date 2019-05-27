Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some “chai pe charcha” with her.

Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile.

Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle bond over 'chai'
Akshay Kumar Meets Asha Bhosle; Bonds Over Chai Pe Charcha! SEE PIC

“It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening,” the “Kesari” actor wrote on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It was so lovely meeting the wonderful @asha.bhosle ji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening!

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in “Good News“, “Housefull 4” and Sooryavanshi“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here