Housefull 4: Sajid Nadiadwala Aids The Demised Worker’s Family, Donates 35 Lakhs

During the set building process of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited Housefull 4, Solai Karuppan (44) an assistant welder met with an unpredictable misfortune onset and led to his departure.

Solayi is survived by a wife and a daughter who received an altruistic help from Sajid Nadiadwala. He was critically injured on the 22nd of August. He was immediately admitted to the Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon, he passed away on 5th October.

We connected with his daughter Deepika she said, “My father worked in the film industry for almost 25 years, he was the only earning member of the family. It is a huge loss for us emotionally and even financially. We know of another family who went through a similar situation but did not receive any financial help whereas for us, Sajid Nadiadwala Sir has supported us financially and emotionally. We are very grateful to him for his contribution of 35 lakhs towards our well being for the future. He tried his best to save him by giving my father the best of doctors and timely treatments when required but unfortunately, he could not survive. He has also taken care of my father’s hospital bills of Rs. 11 lakhs.

She further added, “I will continue my studies and finish my B.com. Sir also said he will help us in future if required. I hope there are more people like him to show such kindness and humanity.”

Calamities on the sets are inevitable, but to be able to ensure this is something commendable.