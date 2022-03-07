Akshay Kumar Brings Back The 'Bewafa Anthem' After 17 Years With Bachchhan Paandey's Saare Bolo Bewafa

After the huge success of the two songs – ‘Maar Khayega’ and ‘Meri Jaan’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the makers have launched the third song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

While the song teaser gave us a hint of what it’s going to be, Saare Bolo Bewafa certainly lives up to its expectations, making it an Akshay Kumar song all the way! The superstar, as usual, is in his element with his killer swag that gives the audience, especially his fans bhaukaal bhara entertainment with the energetic dance number.

Akshay Kumar’s antics as the lead protagonist Bachchhan Paandey in Saare Bolo Bewafa and his energy takes it a notch higher. Composed and penned by Jaani and sung by B Praak, the song has got a desi setting and feel to it, with Akshay and his troupe taking the charge.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March 2022!

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Akshay Kumar has been singing for a ‘Bewafa’ amid the whole crowd. He did something similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character in 2005’s Bewafa with ‘Ek Bewafa Hai’.

