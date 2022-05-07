Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep’s Twitter debate regarding Hindi being the national language gained a lot of attention. Not just netizens even celebrities too shared their viewpoints about the same. Although they’ve already ended what they started, the two stars are all set to lock horns at the box. Interestingly, Ajay’s Thank God and Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona are set to release on the same weekend in July.

Devgn’s film – which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message. On the other hand, Kichcha’s film is a multilingual action-adventure movie.

Ajay Devgn had announced his slice of life film in November last year with the title card and the release date. Taking to his Instagram, Devgn wrote, “Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022.”

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep shared the teaser of his magnum opus, Vikrant Rona, along with the release date, 28 July. Sharing the clip, the Makkhi actor briefly spoke about the making of his film.

The actor shared, “It was in March 2020 tat I first got into the role of #VikrantRona and the journey since then has been a roller coaster ride. Yet amidst every hurdle and tense situations, the team fought its way through untill the wrap. From there onwards started another Journey to achieve and conceive what almost seemed impossible. Well that’s alll together another story which i shall share with you all soon. For now, i’m happy to present to you a tiny bit of a spectacular experience.”

For the unversed, last month Kichcha Sudeep in an event said that Hindi is no longer our national language, his statement seems to have irked Ajay Devgn and the actor replied to him on Twitter where he said that Hindi has and will always be India’s national language.

