Ajay Devgn Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Getting Injured After Jumping From 30 Feet For 'Major Saab'

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who finally shared the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bholaa’, recalled doing an action stunt with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the 1998 film ‘Major Saab’.

On Monday, Amitabh revealed that he had an accident on the sets of ‘Project K‘ and is facing difficulty in moving and breathing.

As Ajay Devgn’s latest offering ‘Bholaa’ is high on action, he was asked about the safety on set.

“Our job is difficult and easy also. Mr Bachchan, from where he started and later when he started at that point of time when he used to do action there were no mattresses, no safety measures, cables, he has done shots that one can’t even imagine.”

He added: “I remember him getting injured while shooting ‘Major Saab’ also, when he suggested to jump from 30 feet and I told him let’s not do the shot it’s very difficult. We both were suppose to jump. He insisted. He had an injury then also. It’s that enthusiasm.”

Ajay Devgn agrees that stunts are now much easier courtesy all the safety around the shoot sequences.

“But now I would say things are much easier. It’s done with a lot of safety precautions. There are ambulances on set l, doctors on set, paddings etc. It’s became relatively easier. While we are aging, things are getting easier.”

‘Bholaa’ Is all set to release on March 30. It also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal and Vineet Kumar.

