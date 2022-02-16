Advertisement
Anand Mahindra and Ajay Devgn’s latest social media banter grabbed everyone’s attention when the former posted a video of the actor from his latest ad shoot. The short clip sees the Shivaay actor asking one of the crew members about the numerous changes in the script. Replying to which she says it’s not numerous it’s just are just 4 changes. Toward the end of the video text “Dekhte Rahiye” appears which means, “Keep watching.”
The same video was shared by Mahindra on his Twitter account while writing, “”I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks,” alongside. Retweeting the same, Ajay shared a boomerang video and wrote, “I am on my way @anandmahindra.” The video sees Ajay Devgn doing the stunt on two trucks. Watch the video below:
I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022
Replying to Ajay Devg, Mahindra wrote, “Getting my bulletproof suit on…Requesting Z security.”
Getting my bulletproof suit on…Requesting Z security… https://t.co/KOR0Iz35h4
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2022
Lastly, Anand Mahindra shared the final ad on his social media and wrote, “OK. So that finally ended well, I guess… So now @ajaydevgn can I ditch the security, and the escape vehicles and head back to town? All clear?” Watch it below:
OK. So that finally ended well, I guess… So now @ajaydevgn can I ditch the security, and the escape vehicles and head back to town? All clear? 😊 pic.twitter.com/dO6FfaLYTY
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2022
Haha! What do you think of their hilarious social media banter?
On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Disney + Hotstar’s OTT show Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness and in Boney Kapoor-backed film Maidaan.
