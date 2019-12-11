After Priyanka Chopra, Hubby Nick Jonas Keen To Produce Hindi & Regional Films?

Priyanka Chopra is the queen of Bollywood and is now taking over the international markets as well. Regardless of the busy work schedule, she manages to take time off to spend it with hubby Nick Jonas. But now it looks like the distance will get a shorter now.

Buzz is that Nick Jonas is quite keen on producing Hindi and regional films. Well, this comes as no surprise as we all are aware of Nick’s love for everything Bollywood. We have often seen him grooving to Bollywood songs before his shows.

Back in 2015, Priyanka Chopra launched her new production company named Purple Pebble Pictures. The production house focused on funding content-driven films and regional cinema. Movies like Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, Bhoga Khirikee and Paani managed to make waves internationally. And now Nick is seemingly following her footsteps.

Talking about her equation with Nick, Priyanka had earlier revealed, “We have rules. We don’t go for two weeks without meeting each other, no matter where we are in the world. We have to stay in touch. We have to inform each other about every tiny detail. Our schedules are opposite when we are in different time zones, but we FaceTime our way through this.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She is currently shooting for Netflix’s The White Tiger. The film also stars Rajkummar in a pivotal role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!