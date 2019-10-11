After Chhichhore’s Success, Sushant Singh Rajput Sings A Three-Film-Deal With Sajid Nadiadwala

Sushant Singh Rajput who is basking high on the success of Chhichhore is currently geared up for his Netflix movie, Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Chhichhore, Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Bhasin and Tushar Pandey in prominent roles. The film gained some really good numbers at the box office and going by the recent reports, Sushant has signed a 3-film-deal with Sajid Nadiadwala after the success of the movie.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Sajid wanted to sign him even before the Chhichhore was released but he couldn’t make a decision then. But after the huge success of the movie, Sushant has signed the deal and gave a green signal to Nadiadwala. “Sushant has Drive that’s releasing on the digital stream now. After that, he has Dil Bechaara which is the remake of The Fault In Our Stars. But he has not signed any other film. He has been roped in by Sajid Nadiadwala for a three film deal. Although Nadiadwala wanted to get him on board before the release of Chhichhore, the success of the film has only helped him make the decision.”

The source revealed that the projects are not yet decided but will be announced soon. “He will do two more films under the banner but it’s not yet known which ones he is signing. There’s a slight chance that he might reunite with Abhishek Chaubey for the Hindi remake of Jigarthanda which also stars Rajkummar Rao. But none of it is signed on the dotted line. The producer and the actor are discussing a few scripts and will make a formal announcement once they lock something on paper. But one thing is for sure – he will definitely be seen in two more films that will be bankrolled by Nadiadwala,” added the source.

Sushant is also shooting for Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechaara which is a Hindi remake of Fault In Our Stars. Well, this is certainly some huge and big news for his fans!

