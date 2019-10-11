Karan Johar Calls Amitabh Bachchan His Biggest Inspiration As The Megastar Celebrates 77th Birthday

As Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday today, B-townies are pouring in to wish the megastar. Filmmaker Karan Johar has wished Big B with a very long heartfelt note and you cannot miss it.

Karan on many occasions has gone on record how much he respects and admires Big B. he had even confessed that he would have shelved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum if Big B might have said no to play Yashvardhan Raichand. Today as Big B celebrates his birthday, Karan in a note has confessed that Mr. Bachchan is his biggest inspiration.

The post reads, “I was 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man….subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him … I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect…but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me…in fact it’s now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear) I call him Amit uncle( with great pride…almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me….I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that starstruck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me…and never will…I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today…I faint a little in my head everytime I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again! Amitabh Bachchan is my hugest inspiration …his child like enthusiasm for everything he does…his paramount passion for every tiny detail…his ambition to keep achieving after being the ambassador of achievement …what do I say…there will never be a man and legend like him ever again! And there shouldn’t be….he has earned the place of mega movie star monopoly! Happy birthday Amit uncle! We love you so much….”

Karan also happens to be Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan’s best friend. Big B in a tweet and on his blog has thanked everyone who wished him.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!