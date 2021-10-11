Advertisement

Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is one of the much awaited films of 2021. The film was originally was scheduled for Diwali release this year but now it seems it will lock horns with John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2.

Salman‘s film ‘Antim’ is the official Hindi remake of hit Marathi movie, ‘Mulshi Pattern’ which was released in 2018. In the film, the superstar will be playing the role of a cop chasing a village youth-turned-gangster, which is played by Aayush.

As per Jagran report, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim’ will clash with John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. Salman and Mahesh Manjrekar felt the need to add more sequences to the action entertainer. Following this change, the post production and editing of the film is rescheduled further and hence they have reportedly zeroed in on a fresh release date, which is November 26.

Interestingly, John Abraham also plays the role of a police officer in Milap Zaveri directorial Satyamev Jayate 2 while Salman plays a Sikh cop. Both films have been making headlines for a while and fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

It is also worth pointing out that Akshay Kumar’s films like Mission Mangal and Gold clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House and Satyamev Jayate.

Previously, Mahesh Manjrekar spoke about Aayush Sharma’s dedication towards his role in Antim: The Final Truth during a conversation with news agency IANS. He said, “One thing I loved the most is, he was possessed, for him ‘Antim’ was do or die. He was so dedicated to the character, he became ‘Rahuliya’. During the shoot of the song, one day I had to go early and only a few minor action sequences were left, so I went home. Next day, first thing in the morning I got to know, in the action scene, he accidentally hit a camera during a close up shot which broke his fingers. Since we had a lot of scenes and shots pending, I was slightly worried, but I was amazed, with that broken hand he finished the shoot. He must have been in terrible pain but somehow he managed.”

