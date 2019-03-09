After A Viral Photo Shoot, Suhana Khan Now Creates Havoc With Her Dance Moves

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often gets into the limelight -sometimes for her fashion sense and sometimes her magazine shoot. This time, she has caught everyone’s attention by her dancing skills.

In a video which has surfaced on the Internet, Suhana, who is currently studying, is seen having fun at a dance rehearsal with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Mar 4, 2019 at 6:58pm PST

Suhana is matching steps with others on Kenny Loggins’ Footloose in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

She was an assistant on Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero, which featured him as a dwarf. He was seen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film, which turned out to be a dud at the box office.

