Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is currently in Delhi shooting for his next film which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The actor recently treated fans with an impromptu music performance after packing up. Now the video of her performance is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Vardhan Ketkar is helming the Hindi version of the film and the team is currently shooting in Gurgaon. Mrunal Thakur and Vedhika Pinto will also be seen in the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur surprised fans with an impromptu performance at Cyber Hub in Gurugram. Videos of him performing are going viral. In the videos shared online, the actor can be seen strumming the guitar and even singing along, as the audience cheered. His performance reminded many fans about the actor’s hit film Aashiqui 2, in which he played a musician named Rahul Jaykar, who is struggling with alcohol addiction. Take a look at the video below:

Fans throng Aditya Roy Kapur in Delhi; the star treats them with an impromptu music performance after #Thadam remake pack up.#AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/7kfZ7ane73 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2021

Advertisement

A social media user commented, “Rahul Jaykar zinda hai (Rahul Jaykar is alive),” in reference to the character in Aashiqui 2. While another user commented, “Uff this guy looks like a dream,” and “Be still my beating heart,” while calling Aditya the ‘coolest lad’.

Meanwhile, Line producer Javed Khan spoke about filming locations for Aditya Roy Kapur’s film. As reported by Hindustan Times, he said, “They are going to shoot in Delhi-NCR till October 29. They are currently shooting in Gurgaon but then there are other locations in Delhi that are also planned in the coming days. We still have shoots planned in Connaught Place, Paharganj, Jantar Mantar, Humayun’s Tomb. There was also a small shooting segment done in Chandni Chowk also recently.”

Must Read: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Requests Mumbai Police Commissioner To Not To Take Any Action Amid Claims Made Against Him In Aryan Khan Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube