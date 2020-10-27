Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Allegations Of Stealing His Girlfriend In Junior College

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur are two popular actors of the Bollywood Industry. There is no history of these two actors indulging in any kind of fight in the past. Neither do these two have anything in common apart from the fact that both of them are actors. But did you know, during their college days they there was one girl who was common between them?

Advertisement

Well, before you get to any conclusion, let us explain to you what we meant with the above statement. In 2017, on Neha Dhupia’s radio chat show No Filter Neha season 2, Ranveer had said that his girlfriend from his college days had broken up with him in order to be with Aditya. Now, finally, the Fitoor actor has denied these allegations.

Advertisement

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Aditya Roy Kapur has cleared the air about the same on the popular chat show, No Filter Neha. He said that he had started dating the girl after 8 months of her and Ranveer Singh’s breakup.

Aditya also said that while sharing the story of heartbreak, Ranveer Singh was overdramatic. Aditya further clarified, “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt. Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her.” However, three years back, while talking about Aditya, Ranveer had said, “He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Well, all this was history. Now Ranveer is happily married to actor Deepika Padukone. They tied the knot in Italy on November 14, 2018.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. What do you think about this entire episode between Ranveer Singh and Aditya? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb EXCLUSIVE! Tarun Arora On The Controversies Around The Film: “We Are Not Even Preaching”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube