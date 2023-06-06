With ten days left for the release of Adipurush, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the right kind of noise in the market. The film, which is led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, has been in the making for quite some time. Ever since the makers dropped the film’s new trailer online, it’s in the news for its grand status and the ensemble cast. But looks like, even before its release, the film has already earned a whopping amount adding to total collection. Scroll down for details.

A few days back, we reported that the Telugu rights of Prabhas starrer have been sold to Telugu states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the whopping price of about Rs 170 crore. After selling its theatrical rights, the makers have sold the digital rights too. Yes, you heard that right!

According to the latest media reports, the makers of Adipurush have already sold the film’s digital rights to an OTT giant, and it seems to be a big profit even before its release. A report in OTT Play states that Adipurush’s digital rights have been told to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 250 crore. Yes, you heard that right! After selling Telugu for approx 185 crore, the film seems to have already covered 435 crore out of its 500 crore budget.

Earlier, we told you, Adipurush has already covered Rs 247 crore from non-theatrical revenues comprising of its satellite rights, music rights, digital rights, and other ancillary rights. All in all it has covered around 86.4% of its Rs 500 crore budget, before it hits screens. Isn’t that huge?

As of now there’s no official announcement or confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed critic KRK predicted Adipurush’s box office opening and wrote, ““Film #Adipurush Trending is going high day by day. Means film can do business of Rs.30CR on day1 in Hindi circuit.”

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

