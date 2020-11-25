Actress Adah Sharma on Tuesday shared a sarcastic take on B-Towners thronging Maldives as their preferred holiday destination.
The actress shared a few videos on her verified Instagram account from a small village called Maharajapuram, located somewhere between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Adah is currently shooting there.
Adah Sharma also shared a behind the scenes video from one of the shoots with a drone camera taking a video shot of her and a nearby lake.
Adah Sharma is currently shooting for two films simultaneously, a short film for an OTT platform and a Telugu film.
