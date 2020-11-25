Actress Adah Sharma on Tuesday shared a sarcastic take on B-Towners thronging Maldives as their preferred holiday destination.

The actress shared a few videos on her verified Instagram account from a small village called Maharajapuram, located somewhere between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Adah is currently shooting there.

Adah Sharma also shared a behind the scenes video from one of the shoots with a drone camera taking a video shot of her and a nearby lake.

“Maharajapuram not Maldives. Don’t ask howwww we reached here ! No one has ever shot here before and I was lucky to. We went up here just for the drone shot …up up up the mountain,” Adah Sharma posted on Instagram.

Adah Sharma is currently shooting for two films simultaneously, a short film for an OTT platform and a Telugu film.

