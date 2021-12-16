Abhishek Kapoor, whose latest film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has released to a positive response, has completed 15 years in Hindi cinema as a filmmaker.

For Abhishek, these 15 years have been all about challenging himself and pushing the boundaries as a storyteller.

Looking back at his journey, Abhishek Kapoor said, “It’s been an adventure of a lifetime. As a storyteller, I have always tried to challenge my boundaries with every project. Venturing into diverse, unexplored worlds has always ignited the creative spark in me.”

“When that pursuit pays off and garners love and appreciation from the audience, it inspires me no end. All the toughest of odds and hardest of times that I’ve braced in this journey pale in comparison to the overwhelming acceptance from my audience,” Abhishek Kapoor added.

Abhishek, through his mainstream dramas, has stirred a thoughtful conversation and has also surprised his audiences. He made his directorial debut with the Sohail Khan-starrer ‘Aryan: Unbreakable’ back in 2006, and has since grown by leaps and bounds as a storyteller and today his body of work includes films like, ‘Rock On!’, ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Kedarnath’.

From inter-faith romance, a friendship mired in riots to understanding and familiarising the uninitiated with the transgender world, Abhishek Kapoor has managed to strike a balance between content and commerce.

