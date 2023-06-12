Abhishek Banerjee is one of India’s most prolific actors who has proven his talent many times in web shows and films. He continued to impress the audiences right from the Stree followed by Dream Girl, Bhediya, and the recently released web show Rana Naidu. The ace performer has cemented his position as a notable artist in the industry who has worked with many prominent talents of the industry however the biggest one came when he got a chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84.

He has always wished to act alongside legendary actors and with Section 84 his dream came full filled. Yesterday, taking to his social media, Banerjee announced the wrap for his character in Section 84 and refers Amitabh Bachchan as an acting school. He captioned,

“आज खुश तो बहुत हुँ मैं ;)

I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending few days on set with you sir .. and finally I can say I went to an acting school श्री @amitabhbachchan #section84 Thank you @ribhu_dasgupta”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Abhishek who has come a long way and traveled the road to success through his hard work had announced earlier that he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in courtroom drama Section 84. While the actor is excited to work with such a veteran actor in the industry, we are equally excited to watch his sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in films like Stree 2, Dream Girl 2, Apruva, and Section 84.

