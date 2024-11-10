Abhay Deol is known for drifting away from conventional Bollywood films and carving his own path. Despite being a part of one of the most influential families in the Bollywood world, he ventured away from being the quintessential masculine action hero that his cousins Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Uncle Dharmendra are known to be.

As an actor, he opted for less commercial and more artsy roles where he could be vulnerable and present himself less heroically. Abhay is known for his work in films like Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and Dev D, among others. The actor recently opened up about growing up in the Deol Family.

Abhay Deol Says Deol Family Is ‘Conservative’ And Doesn’t Allow Women To Work In Films

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Abhay Deol talked about growing up in a family where women “were allowed to work but not in films.” He spoke about how his father and uncle were adamant about holding on to the small-town values as they came from humble backgrounds before making a mark on the film industry.

He said, “While growing up we were pretty conservative, we were a joint family with seven kids in the house. Films were something I was exposed to from childhood, through my uncle and father. They came from humble backgrounds, they came from a village, and for them the big city and world of glamour was alien. They want to hold on to their small-town values, which I can see in retrospect.”

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also talked about his elders shielding him from Bollywood parties, motivated by the desire to protect him at a young age.

Deol Family Was Concerned About Abhay Deol’s Film Choices

Abhay Deol also spoke about how his family was concerned about his film choices. Abhay debuted in the industry with Imtiaz Ali’s Socha Na Tha, a film the family produced for him. His choices after Imtiaz’s romantic comedy were edgy and dark and did not resonate with his family’s film sensibilities.

He said, “They did make my first movie Socha Na Tha, and they were okay with that, but with the later choices like Manorama or Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, they made peace with my choices with Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. They just didn’t want me to go down that path because they were concerned. My father was worried, he hated Manorama because that was not a language they understood or a change they saw happening,”

Abhay Deol was last seen in the acclaimed web series Trial By Fire and will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Bollywood News.

Must Read: The Delhi Files: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Kickstarts Shoot, Offers Glimpse Of On-Set Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News