Debutante director Priyanka Tanwar, who has helmed the Marathi film “Well Done Baby”, considers Aamir Khan her mentor. Priyanka has had a stint as an assistant director at Aamir’s production house.

“Aamir Khan is my mentor and I try to do my work with perfection, just like him. While working as an assistant director with Aamir Khan Productions, I have learned how pre-production and research is very important for directing a film,” she says.

Priyanka Tanwar adds that she made sure to follow all that she had learnt while shooting “Well Done Baby”.

Priyanka Tanwar added, “I am really excited about this film as it marks my debut as director. Before I started working on ‘Well Done Baby’, I spent a lot of time doing homework and research. I am grateful to work with actors like Pushkar Jog, Amruta and Vandana ji and my writer Marmabandha Gavhane, who really supported and motivated me on my first project.”

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

