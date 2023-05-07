Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday and left for meditation. He has reportedly gone to a meditation spot in the outskirts of Kathmandu, according to an official who received him at the airport.

He will spend at least 11 days at Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. It is one of the popular meditation centres in Kathmandu, located on the outskirts of the city. It offers 10-day long meditation courses, according to the website.

Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, known for his versatile acting skills and his commitment to quality cinema.

Some of the popular movies of Aamir Khan are Lagaan, 3 Idiots, PK, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, among others.

