Aahana Kumra: "Stories Being Told On The Small Screen Have Undergone A Transformation, Too"

Actress Aahana Kumra likes stories that take viewers into unexplored areas of their minds, and says a sports project and a gangster saga are on the top of her wishlist.

Advertisement

“I like stories that take people into unexplored areas of their minds and hearts. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ was one such story as is ‘Sir Sir Sarla’. Both characters gave me a lot to think about and challenged me creatively and personally to go beyond my comfort zone. That is the kind of work I am looking forward to,” Aahana Kumra told IANS.

Advertisement

Aahana looks for “work that gives me an opportunity unlike any I have had before to grow as a person and an artiste”, and adds: “But if I were to state specific examples, I would say, a series or film with sports at its heart or even a sprawling gangster saga seems like an exciting prospect”.

She will next be seen in Makarand Deshpande’s “Sir Sir Sarla”, the story of Professor Palekar and his student Sarla, who seems to be enamoured by her mentor. The Zee Theatre play is all set for a television premiere.

Talking about the evolution of the small screen, Aahana Kumra said: “Change is an inevitable constant and stories being told on the small screen have undergone a transformation, too. This shift in narratives because of the digital revolution has opened many doors for writers, actors, directors who have something new to offer. The stories being written, performed and filmed are brave, fresh and this is not just an evolution but a revolution whose time has come.

“The fact that ‘Sir Sir Sarla’ will now be seen on the small screen shows how far we have come from the days of predictable, formulaic storytelling,” she added.

“Sir Sir Sarla”, also starring Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma, will be showcased on Tata Sky Theatre on October 31.

Must Read: Mika Singh SLAMMED By Netizens For Abusing A Troll On Twitter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube