Aahana Kumra says being an actress she understands the power and influence of cinema, and that is the reason she never wants to be a part of a project that does not offer a respectful portrayal of women.

“I know as an actress, I have the power to influence people, and I want to do it in the right direction. Films can have an enormous impact on society, especially young minds. So, I never want to be associated with a project that will showcase women in a poor light. It’s important and a high time to have conversations around women’s rights and safety,” she said.

Aahana Kumra recently wrapped up her shooting schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”. She will be seen in the upcoming short film “Happy Birthday” alongside Anupam Kher.

Recently, Aahana Kumra told IANS that she never misses out on the chance to work with a good actor. She also added that when it comes to picking a project she never compromises on a good story. She said, “I have to like the script. If I can do something new with character or work with an interesting actor, it is great. I don’t lose the opportunity to do even a small role with a good actor.”

She added, “Even if I get one scene with a good actor, I think it is really important. I observe actors like a hawk. I watch everyone on sets and how they transform. We have to keep observing people.”

