A New Project To Roll Out Soon Under Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films?

Just like her off-screen persona, Kangana Ranaut’s script choices too are quite flamboyant. Though her last film Judgementall Hai Kya didn’t prove to be a big commercial success, it fetched rave reviews for Kangana. Currently busy with the shoot of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, the actress a long ago announced that she is launching her production house and her sister Rangoli Chandel has now revealed the name of it.

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to reveal the name Manikarnika Films of Kangana’s production house, assuring of making some bold subjects under the banner. She even stated that they will be making the announcement of a project soon.

She wrote, “It is not clear that today is Queen Manikarnika’s birth anniversary, in those days there were no English calendars, but it’s nice to remember Martyrs, Kangana named her production house after Rani of Jhansi, it’s called Manikarnika films, she will be making films on topics people fear to discuss, an announcement is coming soon.”

Awaiting the official announcement of the project soon!

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister, the late J. Jayalalithaa, in the forthcoming multilingual biopic “Thalaivi“, admits finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language. She added that she is learning the language as per the demand of the film’s script.

“I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film’s script,” said Kangana, while interacting with the media at the launch Beauty Studio salon in Mumbai.

