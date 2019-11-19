Sara Ali Khan Garners Backlash For Her Remark On Beauty Ideals In Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has been vocal, unfiltered and candid in her interviews and conversations even before she made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath last year. While she is loved for her candidness, recently she fell into the lap of controversy when she spoke about colourism at an event.

After which netizens turned a wave of backlash towards Sara and Twitter was suddenly full of criticism.

Sara was present for a chat with Barkha Dutt where she spoke about body positivity, feminism and the gradual change in the film industry. What bought hate was her remark on colourism. She said, “If you wanna be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you wanna be fair, put on some powder. It’s not the end of the world, and it shouldn’t define you at all. There is a higher probability and success rate for you to attempt to change yourself, than the world, because they are not going to change.”

The statement triggered Twitterati and they pointed out at Sara using her privilege to sabotage a huge issue that is between us. A user wrote, “People with privileges may definitely find it difficult to relate to the current biases towards others. It’s only excruciating and disappointing #SaraAliKhan.”

Omg Barkha Dutt interviewing Sara Ali Khan like oh so hard to be you, burden of celebrity you carry because BOTH your parents are stars, so sad and Sara Ali Khan being all like oh yeah we have access but we also have to deal with so much more scrutiny people judge us 🙄🙄🙄 — Tyrannosaurus Banks (@ArundhatiGhosh1) November 5, 2019

They first have to acknowledge that putting white powder on your face as a coloured skin person is everything wrong, twisted and unconsciously deeply rooted in our culture for them to see what's wrong in that interview! — Eris (@ErisofC) November 6, 2019

hey dark skinned women being shamed for your skin colour, sara ali khan has the solution for YOU! Apparently you can't change anybody's mind about colourism! So just BeLiEvE YoU'rE BeAuTiFuL! Who cares that you literally get hired less often than fair people! Who cares!!! — hoenashun akka (trana) (@tranakka) November 7, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is working on Coolie No. 1. She also has some speculated projects to her name but fans are looking for official announcements.

