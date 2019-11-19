Tara Sutaria turns 24 today and wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. The Marjaavaaan actress debuted with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Her recent release was Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh which is doing decent at the box office.

Tara is one of the most stylish young gen actresses and has a massive fan following. Tara’s performance was appreciated in Marjaavaan too. She plays the character of a dumb girl and has left no stones unturned with her amazing performance. She is just two films old and already has a lot in her kitty. On her birthday today, here are the best looks of Tara, take a look:

On her birthday, a fan page shared the unseen pictures of Tara Sutaria. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Tara is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of RX100 opposite Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. Ahan is making her debut with this film and is one of the most anticipated movies coming next year.

