A Book On Kangana Ranaut’s Life? Actress Feels Sister Rangoli Should Be The Narrator

Well it is no secret that Fashion actress Kangana Ranaut is planning to make a biopic on her life along with writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. What’s more is that Kangana will be directing the film herself. But in a recent interview when the actress was asked if she would like a book on her life, Kangana said she would like her sister, Rangoli Chandel to be the narrator of book.

Further elaborating on her opinion, Kangana said she would be “too harsh” in her narrations which is why she would choose her sister. Speaking to Mid-Day in her recent interaction, the Queen star said, “If a book were to be written on my life, I feel Rangoli should be the narrator. She is the best person to narrate my story as she has seen me from my childhood to what I am today. She can [tell the story] from the point of view of an elder sister.”

While her biopic is on hold due to several commitments including Judgementall Hai Kya, Thalaivi, Dhaakad and her long impending plan of starting her own production house, her biopic is on the back burner at the moment. However, Kangana said, “Rangoli has some interesting observations about my transformation [into one of the top actors of Bollywood]. If I tell my story, I might be too harsh on myself and may not glorify my achievements, and that is unfair to the struggles [I’ve endured]. So, it will be better if Rangoli says it truthfully and objectively. I won’t be able to do justice to it. She has a great story to tell herself as an acid attack survivor. The way we found strength in each other and grew up together makes for a beautiful story.”

While many have been speculating if the first project to go on floors under Kangana’s banner will be a biopic on her, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor said, “I can’t talk about my directorial vehicle right now. We will announce the film when the time is right.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!