Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the critically-acclaimed film ’83’, took to Instagram and penned a letter of respect and gratitude to the Indian cricket team of 1983, which won the ODI World Cup on this day 40 years back.

The actor wrote, “Dear Team 83, Today marks 40 years since India witnessed a thumping victory at Lord’s, England. It was 40 years ago, on this very day – 25th June, 1983, when the team lifted the trophy, and led India to glory with its first ever World Cup win!”

Tahir Raj Bhasin added that with the historic win at a time of great struggle “sparked ambition and inspiration” in him and millions of Indians, giving everyone hope and making them believe that “we could make the impossible happen”.

Expressing gratitude, Tahir Raj Bhasin said he was grateful to have be a part of ’83’, adding: “I am one of the blessed ones to have got an opportunity to showcase the historic win on the silver screen. It was an absolute honour to be a part of ‘83‘… To relive that history on screen was extraordinary.”

He concluded by thanking the team for the great victory, and the inspiration that it gave to the whole country, saying, “Even after 40 years, the World Cup triumph remains an inspiration and I thank each one of you for your unmatched contribution.”

On the work front, Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to begin shooting for the second season of the romantic-crime-thriller series “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen”, while an untitled movie is currently in the works.

