Terrible and extremely terrifying news has struck upon us, as it has been recently reported that five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning.

The ‘Raabta’ actor had passed away on June 14 last year. He died by alleged suicide leaving the entire world in utter shock.

Talking about the recent fatal road accident in which, Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family members were killed, it is been said that the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed with a truck on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members were on their way home from Patna where they had gone to accompany the final rituals of Geeta Devi, who is the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant who died on June 14, 2020, due to uncertain conditions.

Confirming the details about the accident, which happened near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said to Hindustan Times that, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna.”

“Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition,” Sushil Kumar added.

It’s said that the bodies of the deceased family members have been sent to Lakhisarai hospital for post-mortem. The two among the injured Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities, and the other two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh, have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital.

Those who are deceased, have been identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons Amit Shekhar aka Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh. The others who died were identified as Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and the driver Preetam Kumar.

The authorities have said that the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members were returning to their residence at Bhandar village in Jamui district when their vehicle slammed into a truck that was arriving from the opposite direction.

