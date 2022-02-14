Actress Tisca Chopra starts her new journey on the digital platform as a food show host with ‘Tisca’s Table’, a 12-part series.

Starting from Saturday, the show will see Tisca in conversation with celebrities like Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Masaba Gupta, Mary Kom, Saisha Shinde among others.

Produced by Fursat Films, Gautam Thakker Films, Cheese and Crackers, every episode of ‘Tisca’s Table’ takes the audience through Tisca identifying restaurants serving delicious foods in the locales of the city. According to the guest’s choice, the meal may be keto-friendly or vegan. Every guest will be seen diving deep into conversation over delectable food.

Talking about the show, Tisca Chopra said, “It is an exciting journey for me as I take charge of one of my dearest projects. It has been an interesting journey from Tisca’s mind to Tisca’s Table finally on YouTube.”

Apart from this, the actress has earlier Shared on how she maintains the balance during her shoots, Tisca Chopra shared in an exclusive conversation with IANS, “I would like to think that I am a hands-on mother, but for the past 15 to 20 days, I haven’t been able to do so because I am shooting away from Mumbai. Then I am headed for another project for a month due to which I am going to be away from home.”

The actress says the digital world comes to her rescue for keeping in touch with her daughter during outdoor shoots.

“Long live FaceTime and video conferencing. That’s the way I can keep in touch with my child. We have a routine so we talk every morning… I also tuck her in with a good night over the phone. Fortunately, my husband is back home with her. So I’m not stressed about that,” she says.

The episodes starring Tisca Chopra will be out every Saturday on YouTube.

