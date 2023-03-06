Singer Esha Gaur is making her Bollywood debut with Krishna Bhatt’s ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ as a playback singer. The film’s teaser launched recently with a haunting lori (lullaby).

The singer shared her experience of singing a haunting and scary lullaby for the film.

Speaking about it, Esha said: “This is a special debut and I am going to cherish this forever. We all know the huge contribution from Bhatt Productions in Hindi mainstream movies, especially in 90’s films like ‘Aashiqui‘, ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee’ or ‘Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke’ – the list is endless. People were engrossed in the sweet melodies sung by all the stalwarts like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, and Abhijeet.”

Esha is known for singing the title track for the TV shows like ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi’, ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ song ‘Lakeerien’, ‘Rangrezz’ from ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, among others.

About her singing experience, she said: “When I heard this song for the first time after being asked to sing it, I had shivers down my spine because of its sinister and eerie melody. My colleague Puneet Dixit composed the songs. He has matched Mahesh and Vikram Bhatt’s style of music perfectly while also creating an excellent and unique track. I truly admire his work so I hope I did the song justice with my voice.”

Esha went on: “Good music plays an important role in the thriller and horror genre films whether it is the old classic films like ‘Mahal’ or ‘Gumnaam’, ‘Raaz’, they all have some great songs and the representation of the songs too create an impact in the audience’s mind. So far, I have received some of the nicest feedback for my lori in 1920. I have also recorded one more song for the film. Looking forward to some more positive feedback.”

