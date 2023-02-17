Kumar Sanu, one of the most revered singers of the 1990s, has released a new track and it is laced with the old world charm enough to send the 1990s generation on a nostalgic trip. The song, titled ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ is about love, loss, remembrance and human connection.

Talking about the song, Kumar Sanu said, “It is a beautiful romantic melody, there is a special old-world charm to it, something we don’t see and hear very often today.”

The music video of the song by Kumar Sanu features Ali Merchant and Parvati Nair and has been released under the label of United White Flag with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The lyrics of ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ are hard-hitting and reveal the frustration one feels when they lose their significant other.

Talking about the song by Kumar Sanu that has brought the magic of the 90s back. Ali Merchant said, “‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ communicates how love is a double-edged sword that can cause immense pain as well as bring a lot of joy.”

Kumar Sanu has ruled the 90s with his popular track and we are sure you will love this track as well which features Ali Merchant in the video.

