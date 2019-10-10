EXCLUSIVE! Farhan Akhtar On Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3: “I’m Writing A Script... Not Spying On Some Country”

Farhan Akhtar has his hands full with some exciting projects like The Sky Is Pink and Toofan, but there’s one project that fans can’t wait to hear about – Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3. The director has been asked about the same multiple times, and whether any announcement is coming anytime soon but he’s clearly setting the record right now.

We met Farhan for an exclusive conversation during the promotion of The Sky Is Pink. The actor spoke about a lot of trending topics starting from his relation with PeeCee over the years to Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood and of course, Don 3.

Amongst it all, when asked whether Priyanka AKA Junglee Billi apart from SRK is going to be a part of the third franchise of Don, he said, “I don’t know why I’m being asked questions about things that I don’t have an answer to. If I had something in my mind, I’ll share it with the world. I’m not spying on some country when I’m writing a script. If I have a script for a sequel of Don, I’ll happily share it with the world I mean people are constantly asking me about it. I’ll be silly not to share it with them, you know. So as and when it happens.. I’ll let you know. There is nothing to keep hiding.”

Check out his entire video below:

Previously, rumours around Ranbir Kapoor and other actors replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 were doing the rounds. Farhan had then set the records right that he may not be coming with any announcement any time soon, but whenever he does, SRK will be a part of it.

Meanwhile, his upcoming The Sky Is Pink will witness its theatrical release tomorrow.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!